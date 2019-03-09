Armed suspects rob cannabis dispensary in Kamloops

Police in Kamloops are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery of an illegal cannabis dispensary on Thursday evening.

According to the RCMP, the Phyven Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary on Victoria Avenue was robbed at approximately 6:30 p.m., on Thursday. Police say two masked men entered the store with one brandishing a knife while the other had a long-barreled firearm.

Police added that no one was hurt, that no shots were fired and that the suspects fled the scene in a truck with cash and cannabis products. No licence plate was obtained, but a stolen truck was later found on Friday at 3 a.m., near River Street.

Police say the brown GMC Canyon was used in the robbery, and that it had been previously been reported as stolen from the nearby community of Chase.

“Illegal cannabis retailers remain an attractive target to criminals because of the real or perceived hesitance the operators have in reporting a crime to the police,” said Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay.

“In comparison, legal storefront operations are obligated to adhere to store security requirements, employee training, qualifications and sell a product that comes from a safe supply chain that is easy to identify and trace back.”

The first suspect, who was armed with the gun, is described as a First Nations male. He was seen wearing a red-brimmed baseball cap, a Carrhart-style beige jacket and a tuque that covered his face.

The second suspect, who was armed with the knife, is described as being taller and having a larger build than the first suspect. He had a piercing under one eye with two jewels, similar to a bellybutton piercing, and was seen wearing beige pants.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP.