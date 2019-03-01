Armed robbery leads to partial evacuation of Edmonton residential building

A situation that began with an armed robbery in northeast Edmonton eventually led police to partially evacuate a building located northwest of the Edmonton Exhibition Lands on Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to an armed robbery involving a gun in the area of 115 Avenue and 50 Street early Friday morning.

An investigation led officers to a multi-unit residence in the area of 118 Avenue and 83 Street, where police said an undisclosed number of suspects refused to exit a unit in the building.

Residents in neighbouring units were asked to leave and were taken to a transit bus to stay warm as a precaution until the situation was resolved.

Police said they negotiated with the suspects for several hours. The suspects surrendered themselves to police just before 12 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of either the robbery or the standoff.

As of Friday afternoon, no charges had been laid, however, police said six people were being questioned.

