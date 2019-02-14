Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after southwest Edmonton carjacking

The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public for help finding a carjacking suspect who is “considered to be armed and dangerous” after obtaining multiple warrants for his arrest.

Officers responded to a 911 “trouble unknown” call at Anthony Henday Drive near the Cameron Heights exit at 6:35 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a 55-year-old woman was allegedly dragged from her vehicle by a man after she pulled over to offer him help when his SUV drove off the road and into a ditch. Police said he also had a female passenger in the SUV.

“It was reported to police that the male and female suspects then drove off in the woman’s 2011 grey GMC Yukon, which was last seen travelling westbound on the Henday,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

The EPS is now looking for 23-year-old Everett White, who is from Edmonton.

Police confirmed to Global News that White was shot by officers in 2017 during an incident in which they alleged he rammed one of their vehicles and ran over an officer’s foot. Global News has reached out to Alberta Justice to find out what happened with the 22 charges he faced in connection with that incident.

Police are also still looking for the grey-colour GMC Yukon that was stolen. It was bearing Alberta licence plate J18 143 at the time of the carjacking.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked not to approach the suspect, but rather to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.