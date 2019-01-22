Man slams into Alberta school bus, steals vehicle at gunpoint: RCMP

Central Alberta RCMP are investigating an alleged collision and armed carjacking.

Blackfalds RCMP said a man driving a truck collided with a school bus on Township Road 372 and Range Road 281 at 8:12 a.m. on Tuesday. When another driver stopped to provide help, the truck driver pointed a handgun and demanded her vehicle, police said.

READ MORE: RCMP seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shot fired following break-in at central Alberta gas station

The suspect fled with the woman’s Mitsubishi Outlander, heading westbound on Township Road 372.

Police said all seven children on the bus were assessed. Two of the students sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene and released.

RCMP are searching for a silver 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander, with the Alberta licence plate BNR6558. Police consider the suspect armed and dangerous, and warn the public not to approach him.

READ MORE: RCMP ask public for tips as they investigate violent robbery of hitchhiker in Red Deer area

The truck involved in the collision was earlier reported stolen and involved in previous incidents, police said.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, five-foot-11-inches tall, dark wavy hair, black skull bandana pulled up covering the lower half of his face, dark jacket with the hood covering his head and dark cargo pants.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the suspect or the location of the Mitsibushi to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3333 or Crime Stoppers.