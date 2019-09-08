Hamilton police investigating after group threatens bar patrons, invades home

Hamilton police are investigating a report of threats against patrons and employees at Cooler’s Sports Bar at Upper Gage Avenue and Fennell Avenue East.

At approximately 6 p.m. Friday evening, police say three suspects entered the bar, with two of them wielding weapons — including a baseball bat and an incendiary device — and threatened the establishment. No one was injured.

The suspects then left the bar and were joined by a fourth suspect. Police say the group went on to commit a home invasion at a neighbouring residence, in which they assaulted two victims. Both sustained minor injuries.

READ MORE: Burlington sex assault and gang sexual assault

The suspects then fled the area heading east on Fennell Avenue East.

Hamilton police believe the victims were specifically targeted and are appealing to the public for assistance in the investigation.

Police describe the suspects as a male five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, short dark hair and wearing a grey sweater; a male with dirty blond hair wearing a black sweater; a five-foot-10 male with a stocky build who is bald with a goatee; and a male wearing a shirt partially draped around his head and neck, showing tattoos on his arms and chest.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at crimestoppershamilton.com.