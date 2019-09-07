Laval car chase leaves five police officers injured

A police chase involving six police cars ended in an crash near in Vimont, Laval Friday night.

Police say five officers were injured, two of whom were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

According to Laval Police (SPL), officers spotted a Jeep Liberty driving erratically and slowly in a commercial sector at 6:15 p.m.

The officers noticed the owner of the vehicle had not renewed his driver’s license and attempted to stop him.

“The driver sped up and began rolling over the medians to enter Highway 19 in the opposite direction,” said Laval Police spokesperson Genevieve Major. “The officers followed the car to avoid accidents.”

Videos have been circulated on social media where a Jeep Liberty can be seen speeding dangerously away from police.

Vincent Gravel, a resident of the neighbourhood where the chase ended, told the Canadian Press that police officers attempted to get the man out of the car at 6:15 p.m. where the car was stopped.

“The officers were hitting the car to get the driver out but he reversed into the police vehicles and did a detour to finally get cornered by police” said Gravel. “He was going from one direction to another, speeding over medians with a flat tire.”

Gravel added the fugitive resembled a young man in his mid-20s.

The SPL indicated the suspect has been arrested for impaired driving and fleeing from police.

The arrest happened on Dagenais Boulevard near Highway 19.

— With files from the Canadian Press