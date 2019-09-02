61-year-old driver dead after being found unconscious on Lachapelle Bridge

A motorist has died after being found unconscious in a damaged vehicle at the exit of the Lachapelle Bridge early Monday morning.

Montreal police say they received a call around 3 a.m. about a vehicle on the bridge, which spans the Rivière des Prairies between Montreal and Laval.

Police officers found the sports utility vehicle and the 61-year-old driver, who was unconscious and alone in the car.

His death was confirmed on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies after collision with farm vehicle

Police have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding the incident and they cannot say if alcohol played a role. When the accident occurred, it was raining heavily in the area.

The Lachapelle Bridge was closed to southbound traffic, forcing the users of Highway 117 to use another bridge to enter Montreal.

A section of Gouin Boulevard West was also closed in Montreal, between Lachapelle Street and Laurentien Boulevard.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise