Whistlers Campground in Jasper National Park to be closed through 2020

Whistlers Campground in Jasper National Park will be closed for a year longer than originally planned, Parks Canada announced on Friday.

Work on a major overhaul at the campground began in October 2018, forcing its closure for the 2019 camping season.

The original plan was to reopen the campground in the spring of 2020, but Parks Canada said “the size and complexity of the project have meant that contracting and work at the site have required more time than initially expected.”

“To allow the work to take place in a safe and efficient manner, Parks Canada would like to advise the public that the campground will remain closed for the 2020 operational season,” the organization said in a media release Friday.

“It is simply not safe, desirable, or practical to have visitors camping adjacent to a construction zone.”

Parks Canada said it is sending out the notice of the extended closure now, in hopes of providing “as much certainty as possible for visitors, business and tourism industry.”

Whistlers boasts nearly 800 of the 1,800 campsites in the national park. Prior to the closure, local businesses raised concerns about the impact the closure would have on tourism.

“Parks Canada understands the concerns and difficulties associated with this closure and is committed to providing visitors, the community and local businesses with timely updates as the project progresses,” Parks Canada said.

Whistlers Campground was built in the 1960s and has not had a significant upgrade since.

The renovations will feature 17 new combined bathrooms and showers. Currently, there are only two shower buildings located at one end of the campground and 27 washrooms.

There will be a new registration centre, a second entrance into the campground for registered campers, and the roads within Whistlers will be widened to accommodate two-way traffic and larger RVs.

Campsites will also be levelled, delineated, and re-sized. Underground services, including water, sewer and electrical systems are also being replaced and existing campsites will be equipped with more 50 Amp capable power sites.

Parks Canada said Friday that visitation to Jasper National Park has increased this year compared to last, but didn’t release specific numbers on how many people visited the Alberta park.

The new timeline is to open the campground in time for the 2021 camping season, Parks Canada said.