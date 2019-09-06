Charges laid in north Winnipeg robbery spree, police say

A pair of Winnipeggers are behind bars after a two-day, strong-arm robbery spree in the Centennial and West Alexander neighbourhoods, police say.

Police said the robberies took place Tuesday and Wednesday and involved five separate incidents, including one robbery in which two victims were slashed with a knife and required extensive treatment in hospital.

The other victims — one of whom was a woman in her 80s — were robbed of purses, cell phones and/or other possessions, in most cases at gun or knife-point, officers say.

Walter Fidel Flett, 24, is charged with five counts of robbery, possessing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of possessing a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with probation, using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

There were also three warrants out for his arrest on previous offences.

Megan Singleton, also 24, faces charges of robbery, five counts of theft under $5,000, possessing property obtained by crime, possessing an identity document, and fraud under $5,000.

Both were detained in custody.

