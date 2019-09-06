Colton Steinhauer handed concurrent life sentence for Mac’s murders, eligible for parole in 25 years

The last man to be sentenced in the 2015 murders of two Mac’s convenience store clerks was told on Friday he will serve his two life sentences concurrently.

That means Colton Steinhauer, who found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder back in May, can apply for parole after 25 years in prison.

Steinhauer’s sentence is the same as his co-accused, Laylin Delorme, whose sentence is being appeared by both him and the Crown.

The Crown had asked for Steinhauer to serve his sentences consecutively and not be eligible for parole for 50 years.

The two clerks, Karanpal Bhanghu, 35, and Ricky Cenabre, 41, were killed on Dec. 18, 2015 at two different stores.

In an agreed statement of facts, Steinhauer admitted to driving with Laylin Delorme and a 13-year-old boy to a Mac’s store in southeast Edmonton.

The three entered the store near 32 Avenue and 82 Street in Mill Woods wearing masks. Delorme was carrying a gun. Steinhauer had a large bladed weapon and a bag.

The three took money and cigarettes from the store and assaulted Bhanghu. As they were leaving, Delorme fired at Bhanghu, who later died of gunshot wounds.

A short time later, the three travelled seven kilometres to a different Mac’s store in south Edmonton, near 109 Street and 61 Avenue in the Pleasantview area. They robbed and assaulted Cenabre.

Just before leaving the store, Steinhauer shot Cenabre, who died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Police began conducting what they called a “grid search” of the city, systematically driving up and down streets and looking for all-night convenience stores.

The murder suspects were spotted outside a third Mac’s store in west Edmonton’s Callingwood neighbourhood and fled from police.

Steinhauer, Delorme and the 13-year-old were arrested when their vehicle crashed on Whitemud Drive at the Terwillegar Drive corner a short while later.

The fatal shootings were brutal, with police calling them executions.

Bhangu had recently emigrated from India and Cenabre had come to Canada five years earlier from the Philippines.

The Mac’s stores in question have since been re-branded as Circle K stores, as part of a plan announced by Quebec-based parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard several months before the killings took place.

