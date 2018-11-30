Youth guilty of manslaughter in Edmonton Mac’s killings to be released in 2 weeks

A youth found guilty for his role in the deaths of two Edmonton Mac’s convenience store clerks will walk free in two weeks.

The 16-year-old, who was 13 at the time of the killings and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, received his sentence Friday afternoon in an Edmonton courtroom.

The sentence comes after the teen was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter in the 2015 killings of store clerks Ricky Cenabre, 41, and Karanpal Bhangu, 35.

READ MORE: Youth guilty of manslaughter in 2015 death of Edmonton Mac’s clerk

Cenabre and Bhangu were killed in separate robberies and shootings at two different Mac’s locations in south Edmonton on Dec. 18, 2015. The fatal shootings were brutal, with police calling them executions.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of three years. Both the Crown and defence in the case asked for the maximum three-year sentence, which the judge accepted.

The boy has been in custody since his arrest nearly three years ago. With credit for time served, he will be released on Dec. 14 and serve the final three days of his sentence in the community.

The judge has accepted the joint submission and sentenced the youth from the Mac’s murders to 3 years. After time served, he will released on Dec. 14. The sentence’s remaining 3 days will be served in the community. — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) November 30, 2018

The 16-year-old was originally charged and tried for first-degree murder in Cenabre’s death but a judge found the youth not guilty of that charge.

READ MORE: Defence lawyer says teen charged with murder of Edmonton Mac’s sales clerk wasn’t in store when shot was fired

In October, the teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Bhangu’s death, along with two counts of robbery with a restricted or prohibited weapon and two counts of being disguised in both deaths.

Two men were also accused in connection to the deaths. One of them, Laylin Delorme, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder earlier this year. The other, Colton Steinhauer, has not yet been tried.

Watch below: Ongoing video coverage of the court cases following the 2015 Edmonton Mac’s convenience store robberies and homicides