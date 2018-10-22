Trial begins Monday for teen facing murder charges in Edmonton Mac’s killings

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a youth charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the shooting deaths of two Mac’s convenience store workers in Edmonton.

The 16-year-old was 13 at the time of the deaths.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2015, two convenience store clerks — Ricky Cenabre and Karanpal Bhangu — were shot to death at two separate Mac’s locations.

Bhangu, 35, had recently emigrated from India. He was killed while working overnight at the Mac’s convenience store near 32 Avenue and 82 Street in Mill Woods.

Cenabre, 41, had come to Canada five years earlier from the Philippines. He was working overnight at a convenience store at 108 Street and 61 Avenue in the Pleasantview area when he was killed about 20 minutes after the shooting in Mill Woods.

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces several charges including first-degree murder, manslaughter and robbery with a weapon.

Two other men were accused in connection to the deaths. One of them, Laylin Delorme, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder earlier this year.

