October 22, 2018 8:52 am

Trial begins Monday for teen facing murder charges in Edmonton Mac’s killings

By Online Journalist  Global News

Homicide detectives investigate at a Mac's convenience store in Edmonton on Friday, December 18, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Ulan
The trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a youth charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the shooting deaths of two Mac’s convenience store workers in Edmonton.

The 16-year-old was 13 at the time of the deaths.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2015, two convenience store clerks — Ricky Cenabre and Karanpal Bhangu — were shot to death at two separate Mac’s locations.

A screen capture from the GoFundMe page set up to help the family of Karanpal Bhangu (left).

Credit, GoFundMe.com

Bhangu, 35, had recently emigrated from India. He was killed while working overnight at the Mac’s convenience store near 32 Avenue and 82 Street in Mill Woods.

Cenabre, 41, had come to Canada five years earlier from the Philippines. He was working overnight at a convenience store at 108 Street and 61 Avenue in the Pleasantview area when he was killed about 20 minutes after the shooting in Mill Woods.

Ricky Massin Cenabre, 41, was killed on Dec. 18, 2015.

Global News

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces several charges including first-degree murder, manslaughter and robbery with a weapon.

Two other men were accused in connection to the deaths. One of them, Laylin Delorme, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder earlier this year.

The Mac’s stores in question have since been re-branded as Circle K stores, as part of a plan announced by Quebec-based parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard several months before the killings took place.

