Youth guilty of manslaughter in 2015 death of Edmonton Mac’s clerk

A 16-year-old has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a Mac’s convenience store clerk in 2015.

The youth was originally charged and tried for first-degree murder in the death of Ricky Cenabre. A judge found the youth not guilty of the charge in an Edmonton courtroom Friday, but guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Judge finds youth involved in 2015 Mac’s murders not guilty of first degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. #yeg — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) November 16, 2018

In the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2015, two Mac’s store workers – Cenabre, 41, and Karanpal Bhangu, 35, – were shot to death at two separate Mac’s locations in south Edmonton.

The youth was 13 at the time and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Last month, the teen pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Bhangu, plus two counts of robbery with a restricted or prohibited weapon and two counts of being disguised in both deaths.

At the same time, he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Cenabre’s death.

Two men were also accused in connection to the deaths. One of them, Laylin Delorme, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder earlier this year. The other, Colton Steinhauer, has not yet been tried.

