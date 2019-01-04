Concurrent life sentences for man convicted in Edmonton Mac’s murders ‘fit and proper’: judge

An Edmonton judge says it’s “fit and proper” for a man convicted of the first-degree murders of two Mac’s convenience store clerks to serve his life sentences simultaneously.

Laylin Delorme was convicted in June 2018 of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of clerks Karanpal Banghu and Ricky Cenabre.

“Mr. Delorme committed terrible crimes on Dec. 18, 2015. He terrified, robbed and murdered two defenceless men,” Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Robert A. Graesser wrote in his sentencing decision, released Wednesday. “These were planned crimes… cold, senseless killings.”

In December, Graesser ruled that Delorme, who was 24 when the killings occurred, would serve his sentences concurrently, meaning he will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

“He will have had to earn parole through rehabilitation, accepting responsibility and displaying exemplary behaviour in prison,” Graesser explained in his decision.

“Even with those factors, release is not assured. Nevertheless, he is left with hope.”

The Crown prosecutor had asked for consecutive sentences, which would have meant Delorme would not be eligible for parole consideration for 50 years. The defence called that lengthy period “vengeful.”

Graesser explained that no sentence placed on Delorme would replace Cenabre or Bhangu. He said when it comes to sentencing, a judge must balance the interests of the victims and society to keep everyone safe and secure, while also trying to rehabilitate people who have committed crimes.

“Mr. Delorme has a minimum of 25 years to demonstrate that he has become worthy of some forgiveness. It has been said that forgiveness is a gift you give yourself, not the person forgiven. There is, in my view, great wisdom in that.”

The judge also pointed out the irony in the fact that Delorme’s children and family are also victims of his crimes.

“As he has deprived Cedric (Cenabre’s son) of a father and the love and support a caring father brings to his children, he has deprived his own children of the same.

“Yet Cedric has the memory of love and support in his childhood, while Mr. Delorme continues the cycle of dysfunction so prevalent in the Indigenous community.”

Graesser said he hopes the Cenabre family in particular will not be “too dismayed” at the sentence.

“I hope they will be able to achieve a measure of reparation in Canada for their terrible loss. And I hope at some stage they are able to come to a measure of forgiveness for Mr. Delorme. Hatred and anger are a burden and a sentence to those who harbour them. But forgiveness must be earned and not given just because it is requested.”

When considering sentencing, Graesser said he recognized two mitigating factors: Delorme’s age at the time of the murders and his Metis heritage.

“My understanding of brain development is that it is not yet complete in males under 25. The second is his Metis heritage and the connection between his own lived experiences and those commonly suffered as a result of colonization,” he wrote.

However, there were far more aggravating factors, Graesser continued, pointing to a “not insignificant criminal record” and Delorme’s “unwillingness to live by society’s rules.”

“These were opportunistic crimes committed for profit and committed against vulnerable members of the community. While he is remorseful, he has yet to take responsibility for his behaviour. The consequences of his actions on his victims were horrendous. There is nothing worse than ending someone’s life. His victims include Mr. Bhangu’s family and particularly Mr. Cenabre’s family.”

Graesser said Cenabre was living in Canada, away from his family in the Philippines, in order to provide them with a better living than he could back home.

“His death deprived his family, and in particular his wife Editha and son Cedric, of his companionship and support. They have struggled emotionally and financially as a result of his death. His death has impacted his extended family as they sacrifice and struggle to support his widow and son.

“I expect the impact on the Bhangu family is as tragic and heart-wrenching as it is on Mr. Cenabre’s.”

Delorme was also found guilty of two counts of robbery with a firearm and sentenced to eight years on each count. He will serve the sentences at the same time as the first-degree murder sentences.

In November, a 16-year-old boy was given a three-year manslaughter sentence in connection with the killings. The teenager had been in custody since his arrest three years ago. With credit for time served, he was released on Dec. 14.

Another suspect, Colton Steinhauer, is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

