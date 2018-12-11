Crime
December 11, 2018 11:29 am

Edmonton man convicted in Mac’s murders to learn parole eligibility

Homicide detectives investigate at a Mac's convenience store in Edmonton on Friday, December 18, 2015. A Crown prosecutor says two different people shot and killed two Edmonton Mac’s clerks on the same day in 2015. John Watson made the statement during his brief opening address to a jury in the month-long trial of Laylin Delorme.

A decision is expected Tuesday on the length of time convicted double murderer Laylin Delorme will spend in prison before he can apply for parole.

In June, Delorme was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the December 2015 shooting deaths of Mac’s employees Karanpal Banghu and Ricky Cenabre.

Each murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. The Crown has argued Delorme should serve those sentences consecutively, which means he would not be eligible for parole for at least 50 years.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2015, two Mac’s store workers – Cenabre, 41, and Bhangu, 35, – were shot to death in two robberies at two separate Mac’s locations in south Edmonton.

The fatal shootings were brutal, with police calling them executions.

Karanpal Bhangu

Ricky Massin Cenabre

In November, a 16-year-old boy was given a three-year manslaughter sentence in connection with the killings.

The teenager was in custody since his arrest three years ago. With credit for time served, he will be released on Dec. 14 and serve the final three days of his sentence in the community.

Meanwhile, another suspect, Colton Steinhauer, goes on trial next year.

With files from Fletcher Kent and Caley Ramsay, Global News 

