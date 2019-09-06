3-transport truck collision closes eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 east of Odessa

OPP are on the scene of a major collision involving three transport trucks on Highway 401 east of Odessa.

According to OPP, three transport trucks collided in the eastbound lane of Highway 401 between County Road 6 and Gardiners Road.

OPP at the scene said the transport trucks collided in a domino affect after a motorcycle and vehicle collided further up the highway.

One person was treated for minor injuries in the first collision, but no one was injured in the collision involving the three transport trucks.

All of the westbound lanes of the highway are blocked by the transport truck collision.

OPP have implemented a detour route off the highway at County Road 6 to County Road 2, then north on Gardiners Road and back on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401. Police expect the closure to last until noon on Friday.

OPP say a third collision occured in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, after one vehicle slowed to look at the backup in the eastbound lanes. No injuries were sustained during that collision, and police have already cleared the westbound lanes.

