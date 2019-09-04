Kingston police seek witnesses to collision involving Kingston Transit bus

Kingston police are asking anyone who may have witnessed a collision between and SUV and a Kingston Transit bus to come forward.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on June 18, near the intersection of Bath and Days roads in the westbound lanes of Bath Road.

Police say there were three passengers on the bus at the time of the collision, but all three had left before investigating officers arrived.

After investigating the collision, police charged the SUV driver with a provincial offences ticket, although Kingston police could not provide what offence the SUV driver was accused of committing.

Kingston police could also not answer why it has taken several weeks to ask for witnesses to the incident.

Kingston police are now asking anyone who may have been on the bus, or at the scene of the collision, to contact the investigating officer, Const. Closs, at 613-549-4660 ext. 6372 or via email at tcloss@kingstonpolice.ca.

