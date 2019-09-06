Calgary Flames host 2019 prospects’ training camp at Winsport

Friday marks the first on-ice session for players participating in the Calgary Flames’ 2019 prospects’ training camp.

A total of 25 prospects – three goalies, eight defencemen and 14 forwards – are participating in the camp, which kicked off Thursday with fitness testing and medicals.

READ MORE: Process for public engagement for new Calgary arena set up

Notable names taking part in the camp include 2019 draft pick Jakob Pelletier and forward Dillon Dube.

Players hit the ice on Friday at 10 a.m.

They’ll then participate in a pre-game skate at 10 a.m. on Saturday before travelling to Red Deer to take on the Edmonton Oilers’ prospects at the Enmax Centrium at 7 p.m.

From fist fighting to figure skating. Such elegance from former @NHLFlames enforcer Brian McGrattan. pic.twitter.com/r4FiG4IKOh — Matthew Conrod (@MatthewConrod_) September 6, 2019

Following the game, prospects take part in on-ice sessions at Winsport at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Monday.

A second game will then be played against the Oilers’ prospects on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Saddledome at 7 p.m.

Both games will be streamed live on CalgaryFlames.com as well as the Flames’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channel.

BELOW: The 2019 Calgary Flames rookie player roster