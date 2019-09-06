Calgary Flames

More
Sports
September 6, 2019 9:14 am
Updated: September 6, 2019 9:30 am

Calgary Flames host 2019 prospects’ training camp at Winsport

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A total of 25 players are participating in the 2019 Calgary Flames prospects’ training camp at Winsport. Matthew Conrod has details on the camp – and a look at a figure skating Brian McGrattan.

A A

Friday marks the first on-ice session for players participating in the Calgary Flames’ 2019 prospects’ training camp.

A total of 25 prospects – three goalies, eight defencemen and 14 forwards – are participating in the camp, which kicked off Thursday with fitness testing and medicals.

READ MORE: Process for public engagement for new Calgary arena set up

Notable names taking part in the camp include 2019 draft pick Jakob Pelletier and forward Dillon Dube.

Players hit the ice on Friday at 10 a.m.

They’ll then participate in a pre-game skate at 10 a.m. on Saturday before travelling to Red Deer to take on the Edmonton Oilers’ prospects at the Enmax Centrium at 7 p.m.

Story continues below

Following the game, prospects take part in on-ice sessions at Winsport at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Monday.

A second game will then be played against the Oilers’ prospects on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Saddledome at 7 p.m.

Both games will be streamed live on CalgaryFlames.com as well as the Flames’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channel.

BELOW: The 2019 Calgary Flames rookie player roster

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Calgary Flames
2019 Calgary Flames Prospects
2019 Calgary Flames Prospects training camp
2019 Flames prospects
Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames Prospects
Calgary Flames prospects camp
Calgary Sports
Flames prospects training camp
prospects training camp

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.