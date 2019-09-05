Stolen vehicle found, but not suspects, following Vernon break-and-enter

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say an officer avoided injury on Wednesday night when a vehicle fled a suspected break-and-enter scene.

According to police, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle in a business compound along the 4300 block of 25th Avenue, just after 10 p.m.

Upon approaching the area, the officer spotted two suspects, a male and a female, attempting to flee on foot.

Const. Kelly Brett with Vernon RCMP said a multi-unit response could be seen in the area as officers attempted to locate the suspects, who later accessed a small vehicle.

“In an effort to flee the compound, the driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly attempted to hit an officer on scene,” Brett said. “However, our officer was able to jump out of the way as to avoid injury.

“For concerns of public and police, safety officers did not initiate a pursuit of the suspect vehicle, which was being driven in a dangerous manner. A short time later, police located their suspect vehicle abandoned in the area of 35th Avenue and 29th Street, which was confirmed stolen out of the Kelowna area.”

Police say the two suspects were not located, but that the vehicle was impounded and the investigation is ongoing.