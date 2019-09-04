Barrie man, 23, charged after found asleep in stolen vehicle, police say

A 23-year-old Barrie man has been charged for a robbery in Mono, Ont., after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle earlier this week, Dufferin OPP say.

Officers say they were contacted on Monday regarding a robbery that occurred at a trailhead on 5 Sideroad, where two victims were assaulted and a cellphone was taken.

According to police, the victims sustained minor injuries during the incident.

With the suspect description provided by the victims, police say they were able to locate the accused the next morning when another report came in regarding a found stolen vehicle with a man sleeping inside.

Simranjit Singh, age 23 of Barrie, was subsequently charged with robbery with violence, assault, trespassing at night, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief under $5,000, OPP say.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Wednesday.

