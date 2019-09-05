Drugs, stolen property recovered during vehicle stop in Lindsay: police
Police in Lindsay say they recovered drugs and stolen property during a vehicle stop Wednesday.
READ MORE: Lindsay man charged with dangerous driving after pursuit of dirt bike ends in crash
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say a constable on patrol observed a truck being operated by a man the officer knew was a prohibited driver.
The officer conducted a vehicle stop along Wellington Street. Inside the vehicle, the officer located several types of drugs and alleged stolen property.
Peter Lynn Jackman, 52, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (3 counts)
- Driving while disqualified (3 counts)
READ MORE: 2 arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Peterborough County
He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay on Wednesday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.