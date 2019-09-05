Drugs, stolen property recovered during vehicle stop in Lindsay: police

Police in Lindsay say they recovered drugs and stolen property during a vehicle stop Wednesday.

READ MORE: Lindsay man charged with dangerous driving after pursuit of dirt bike ends in crash

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say a constable on patrol observed a truck being operated by a man the officer knew was a prohibited driver.

The officer conducted a vehicle stop along Wellington Street. Inside the vehicle, the officer located several types of drugs and alleged stolen property.

Peter Lynn Jackman, 52, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (3 counts)

Driving while disqualified (3 counts)

READ MORE: 2 arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Peterborough County

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay on Wednesday.