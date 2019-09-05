Crime
September 5, 2019 9:49 am
Updated: September 5, 2019 9:51 am

2 arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Peterborough County

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough County OPP seized drugs from a Highway 7 address on Tuesday and arrested two people.

Two people face drug-related charges following an investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

The investigation in August led to a search warrant being executed Tuesday on a room at an undisclosed address on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, just east of Peterborough.

Police said they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and morphine. Two people were arrested.

Myung Kwak, 48, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was charged with four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody, police stated Thursday.

Tasha Demille, 34, of Campbellford, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine).

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 1.

