2 arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Peterborough County

Two people face drug-related charges following an investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

The investigation in August led to a search warrant being executed Tuesday on a room at an undisclosed address on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, just east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Drug-impaired driving charges laid after woman found asleep at wheel in Port Hope

Police said they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and morphine. Two people were arrested.

Myung Kwak, 48, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was charged with four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody, police stated Thursday.

Tasha Demille, 34, of Campbellford, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine).

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 1.

WATCH: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Peterborough