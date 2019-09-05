2 arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Peterborough County
Two people face drug-related charges following an investigation by Peterborough County OPP.
The investigation in August led to a search warrant being executed Tuesday on a room at an undisclosed address on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, just east of Peterborough.
Police said they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and morphine. Two people were arrested.
Myung Kwak, 48, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was charged with four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
He was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody, police stated Thursday.
Tasha Demille, 34, of Campbellford, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine).
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 1.
