September 5, 2019 4:25 pm

Nicki Minaj says she’s ‘retiring’ in cryptic Twitter post

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Rapper Nicki Minaj is seen arriving to the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City.

Nicki Minaj shocked fans on Thursday when she announced that she’s “decided to retire” in a tweet.

The 36-year-old rapper claimed that she was planning to retire because she wants to start a family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” the Grammy-nominated artist wrote. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box – cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

In late June, Minaj took to her Queen Radio show on Beats 1 to confirm that she got a marriage license with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

Many fans of the Megatron rapper began to speculate that Minaj might be pregnant after she revealed that she was not drinking alcohol during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in late June.

Fallon and Minaj went to Red Lobster for a dinner date during the episode.

“For the record; that was iced tea in that lobsterita glass,” she told her followers. “No alcohol was consumed in the making of our dinner date.”

Minaj fans were stunned by the news of retirement.

Minaj did not elaborate on her retirement tweet and it was not immediately clear whether the post is serious or not.

