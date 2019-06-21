Nicki Minaj drops new song, ‘Megatron’

Nicki Minaj has just released a fierce new single entitled Megatron — not to be confused with the notorious leader of the Decepticons in the Transformers franchise.

The tune is the first original song by the Anaconda rapper since she released her latest studio album, Queen (2018). It dropped on Friday, June 21, after being teased on social media throughout the majority of the week.

Megatron was accompanied by the release of an extremely colourful and exotic Mike Ho-directed music video. The sensual short sees Minaj, 36, in an assortment of unique settings, environments and outfits.

From getting intimate with a mysterious lover in the jungle to an expensive green Lamborghini going up in flames, there’s a little bit of everything for fans to enjoy.

In wake of the release of Megatron, Minaj is set to drop another episode of her popular Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio on Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

On Instagram, she also revealed that the single was the first solo song by any female rapper to hit No. 1 on the American iTunes chart since her own Chun-Li did last year.

It’s currently unclear whether Minaj is working on her fifth studio album.

Megatron is now available on all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, Minaj has no scheduled Canadian tour dates.

