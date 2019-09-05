Two charged in connection with Halifax police shooting in Dartmouth, police watchdog investigating

Two people facing multiple charges in connection with an incident that saw police open fire at a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth appeared in court on Thursday.

James Harold Scott, 31, and Jordan Melissa O’Tool, 24, are facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, which occurred on Thursday at 7:45 p.m., when Halifax Regional Police officers were investigating a complaint of a stolen vehicle.

Officers located a vehicle parked on Brule Street with two occupants inside. Police then surrounded the vehicle in an attempt to arrest their suspects.

But the driver struck several police vehicles and nearly striking police officers on foot in an attempt to flee from police.

At that point, one of the police officers fired their pistol at the vehicle.

The suspects — a man and woman — then fled the scene in the vehicle to Ochterloney Street where the car was abandoned. It’s believed the pair left the area on foot.

On Sept. 4, police received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from the 500 block of Portland Street in Dartmouth.

Officers believe that the suspects were the same as those involved in the previous night’s incident.

The vehicle was later located in the 300 block of Herring Cove Road and both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Scott faces the following charges:

Theft of a vehicle

Two counts of theft over $5,000

Possession of stolen property

Eight counts of breach of recognizance

Dangerous driving

Failing to remain at the scene of a collision

Fleeing from police contrar

Assaulting a peace officer with a vehicle

Mischief

O’Tool faces the following charges:

Unlawfully at large

Robbery

Theft of vehicle

Theft over $5000

Possession of stolen property

Four charges of breach of probation

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), has now determined that they will investigate the actions of police as it meets their mandate as a matter of public interest.

-With files from David Squires and Graeme Benjamin