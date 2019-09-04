Officer discharges gun in Dartmouth shooting; suspects still at large

Halifax Regional Police are looking for two suspects after discharging a firearm in an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle Tuesday night in Dartmouth.

At around 7:45 p.m. police were investigating a complaint of a stolen vehicle on Brule Street.

Police say they were following two suspects, a male and female, when the stolen vehicle collided with police vehicles nearly striking two officers.

A police officer then fired their service pistol in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle to Ochterloney Street where they then fled on foot.

Police say they believe neither of the suspects or any police officers were injured as a result of the firearm discharge.

Halifax Regional Police are currently looking for the suspects.

HRP say they have consulted the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team in relation to the firearm discharge but say the incident does not meet their threshold.