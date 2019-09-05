Wellington Brewery marks 34 years with annual Welly Cask Fest

Craft beer lovers from all around are expected to flock to Wellington Brewery in Guelph for another edition of Welly Cask Fest.

The annual event, which marks the brewery’s 34th year in the Royal City, celebrates the connection of craft beer and community.

The two-day festival on Friday and Saturday will feature 25 cask beers and ciders, including unique one-off creations, guest features and one-of-a-kind collaborations.

The brewery said there will also be food trucks and vendors along with live music, brewery tours, arcade games, axe throwing and other fun activities.

There will even be a women’s wrestling showdown presented by PWA Wrestling and Queen of Craft on Friday night.

Three sessions will be held over two days and tickets can be purchased online.

Wellington Brewery is also offering a special shuttle from Kitchener-Waterloo on Friday and from Toronto on Saturday.

A portion of the proceeds from Welly Cask Fest will go to support the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington.

More information can be found on Welly Cast Fest’s website.

