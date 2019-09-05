Country singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in car crash at 30

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris died on Wednesday in a three-vehicle car crash in Taos, N.M. She was 30.

Another driver of one of the three cars was a 16-year-old girl who was also killed. The third vehicle involved escaped injury, according to the Associated Press.

Harris’ publicist released a statement to Billboard about the singer’s passing.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist told the outlet. “We have no further details to share and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

A couple hours before her passing, Harris posted a series of videos to her Instagram Stories about her life on the way to Big Barn Dance Music Festival where she was set to perform.

“I’m alright, I look a mess. It’s because I’ve been crying. It’s a good cry. I just got to Taos, New Mexico. But for those of you who don’t know, I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad, my sister, my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here. Literally everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, including my dad. I’m going to cry… sorry Instagram,” she said as she began to cry.

“Driving these roads today — I’ve been driving for 12 hours — you would think that’s so exhausting and boring. But the last couple of hours driving through these mountains and remembering my place in the back seat, as a little kid when my dad was making these treks here… I started getting really sad and then all of a sudden these random cows show up in the middle of the road,” she said while laughing.

“I know it might sound really crazy. There was this time, it’s something we always talked about with my dad and my sister. I was in the backseat asleep and I was like 10 or 12. And we hit something really hard… he had hit a cow. I know it’s very depressing but just the fact that I started crying during my trek through the mountains but all of a sudden these cows appeared out of no where,” she shared.

“We grieve in different ways but I don’t know,” Harris said in the last video.

In her final tweet, Harris wrote: “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM.”

Many fans of Harris took to social media to share their condolences once news of her passing spread.

“Yeah (s)he's one of those who knows that life

Is just a leap of faith

Spread your arms and hold your breath

And always trust your cape

Harris is survived by her 6-year-old daughter.