‘American Idol’ contestant Haley Smith dies in motorcycle accident

Former American Idol contestant Haley Smith has died. She was 26.

Smith died in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in her hometown, Millinocket, Maine, according to Variety.

Local authorities showed up at the scene shortly after 2 a.m. ET Saturday morning. The Season 11 contender was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It would appear initially that she failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed,” said a statement provided to Variety by the Millinocket Police Department.

we are sorry to hear of the passing of Haley Smith and our thoughts and prayers are with her family. — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) September 3, 2019

An official investigation into the tragic incident is currently pending.

Smith was best known for her appearance on the popular singing competition show. At just 18 years old, she travelled to Colorado for an audition in 2011.

Judges Randy Jackson and Jennifer Lopez were extremely impressed by Smith’s cover of Rufus and Chaka Khan’s Tell Me Something Good.

The young singer made the song her own with her unique take. She wowed judge and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler with the rendition.

“Wow,” he said. “I love your voice so much. You’re right out of my era.”

“I’m honoured to be here listening to your voice,” concluded Tyler, 71.

Smith was given three nods and made it through to the second round of American Idol. However, she did not make it to the third.

