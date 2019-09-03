Pop star Joana Sainz García killed by freak fireworks explosion onstage

Spanish pop singer Joana Sainz García died on Sunday. She was 30.

The entertainer was killed onstage during a performance with the Super Hollywood Orchestra at a music festival in Las Berlanas, Spain, near Madrid.

According to the BBC, at about 2 a.m. CEST a pyrotechnic device exploded in the middle of the performance and knocked the singer unconscious.

Sainz García was reportedly rushed to a local hospital by paramedics, where she was later confirmed dead.

Prones 1SL, the company representing the Super Hollywood Orchestra, confirmed Sainz García’s death in a heartfelt Facebook post hours after the incident.

“All our staff, musicians, assembly and artists in general express our most heartfelt condolences to the family, partner and friends for the loss of our colleague Joana,” the company wrote.

“She always showed exemplary behaviour, both personal and artistic, in addition to a great human quality. It’s going to be very difficult for all of us to overcome her absence.

“We will always remember you, Joana. R.I.P.”

A local government representative also issued a Facebook statement following the incident expressing their condolences.

“R.I.P. Joana Sainz,” they wrote. “You are in our memory.”

Sainz García was one of 15 members of the Super Hollywood Orchestra. She was the main dancer and choreographer of the international group.

Their performance was the grand finale of a long-awaited four-day music festival in Las Berlanas.

