Jonas Brothers surprise teen battling cancer with hospital visit before concert

A Jonas Brothers fan battling cancer in Pennsylvania is feeling pretty “Cool” after an “SOS” she put out on Instagram led to the band visiting her in hospital.

Lily Jordan, 16, was at the Penn State Children’s Hospital to receive chemotherapy treatment for cancer on Friday when she posted about missing the brothers’ Saturday concert.

In the post she said she was supposed to be at the concert in Hershey, Pa., but “instead I’m across the street doing chemo if ya’ll wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room #.”

She then asked people to tag them or put her post in an Instagram to see if they might see the post.

The post started making its rounds around social media, with U.S. Rep. Scott Perry sharing the story, asking “if there is anyway for them to visit her, we are lifting up her hopes and our prayers for help.”

So on Saturday, ahead of their concert, the brothers along with Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra walked into Jordan’s room.

In the video, Jordan could be seen watching several people come in the room before Kevin, Joe and Nick walked in, with Kevin thanking her for inviting them.

“We saw your message and we had to come over,” Joe told the 16-year-old.

Kevin points out how Jordan is wearing a Penn State shirt and remarks that Joe was at a game recently, before Jordan chiming in that she’s a “huge Saquon (Barkley) fan,” referring to the New York Giants running back who played for Penn State in college. Joe can be seen wearing a Saquon shirt in the video.

Chopra then briefly jumps forward and shakes the teenager’s hand, telling her how pleased she was to meet her.

At that point, Nick asks if she has a favourite song they can dedicate to her at the concert, to which she responds “SOS.”

Before taking some photos, Jordan gives Joe a bracelet to give to his wife “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, adding that the bracelet “kind of matches the Stark colours.”

In a post later on Saturday, the 16-year-old thanked people for helping the meeting happen.

“The power of social media you guys. You did this,” she wrote. “Thank you, thank you, thank you Jonas Brothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life.”