Fans disappointed after Jonas Brothers concert in Toronto ends abruptly

Thousands of fans left a Jonas Brothers concert disappointed Friday night after it ended abruptly due to an “unforeseen technical difficulty.”

Fans began to post their confusion on social media after the concert, held in Scotiabank Arena, ended early without explanation.

“If anyone knows why the @jonasbrothers didn’t do an encore in Toronto, please hit me up. Just confused,” said Twitter user Ali.

Many fans remained in their seats for 30 minutes after the concert ended, confused as to what was happening, according to some posts on social media.

As fans began to leave the arena, many of them broke out in song, with Katie Steckly posting on Twitter, “Toronto didn’t get an encore, so we made our own.”

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the Jonas Brothers posted a tweet that provided a short explanation as to what happened.

“Toronto we’re so sorry we didn’t get to play our last two songs,” the tweet read. “Unfortunately there was an unforeseen technical difficulty and our production team advised we end the show. Thank you all for coming out tonight!”

Global News has reached out to both Live Nation and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment for further explanation but an MLSE spokesperson referred to the tweet as the official statement.

The Jonas Brothers perform again in Toronto Saturday night as a part of their Happiness Begins tour which is happening throughout North America until mid-December.

MLSE said they expect the technical issue to be resolved in time for Saturday’s show.

