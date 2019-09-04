Shock at Vernon drive-thru following attempted late-night shotgun robbery

A Vernon man is in custody following an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday night.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a man with a shotgun tried robbing drive-thru customers who were ordering food at a local fast-food restaurant shortly after 11 p.m.

According to police, as customers were waiting for their food, they were approached by the lone male, who allegedly produced the shotgun and threatened the passengers in the vehicle, demanding money.

READ MORE: 4 arrested after crime spree and armed robbery at Winnipeg motel

“The immediate instinct of the driver was to flee the area, which he promptly did so by driving his vehicle out of the drive-thru area and called police,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“While responding to the call, and with the detailed description provided by the victim, front-line officers were able to quickly locate the suspect and make an arrest without incident. The firearm was located and seized by police.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 30, 2019): Man remains unphased by armed bar robbery, lights cigarette

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred along the 3100 block of 25th Avenue.

Police say a 34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm-related charges.