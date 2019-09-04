Retired City of Toronto employee donating $250K for Regent Park community initiatives

After working for the City of Toronto for 31 years, a recently retired employee is looking to donate $250,000 in order to fund community projects in Regent Park.

Chris Brillinger, who has lived in Regent Park and most recently served as the City’s executive director of the social development division for nearly 10 years, was responsible for creating municipal initiatives and programs for Toronto’s vulnerable communities.

In a statement provided by the City of Toronto, Brillinger said he sold his townhouse in the downtown neighbourhood and the donation represents the profit he made through the sale.

READ MORE: Latest Taylor Swift album includes performances by Toronto music students

“In my mind, that money rightly belongs with the residents of Regent Park,” he wrote.

“I have always been committed to the healthy, equitable evolution of the Regent Park neighbourhood and am thrilled to be able to express that commitment through this donation.”

The donation request will be reviewed by councillors on Thursday at city hall. The report calls for staff to consult with service providers and develop ways for the money to be distributed within the community in 2020 and 2021.

READ MORE: Regent Park youth to shed light on changing neighbourhood

In July, city council approved implementing a social development plan for Regent Park. It called for initiatives such as mental health training for community workers and mental health programs, expanding youth recreation programming, a program to address youth isolation, job training programs and community safety programs.

Barbara Powell, manager of the City of Toronto’s community funding unit, said while criteria for dispersing grants under the $250,000 donation is still being developed, there’s a good chance initiatives that fall under the goals of the plan would be eligible for funding.

She also said projects such as community gardens, arts projects and community events could also be eligible — likely things that are not funded currently.

READ MORE: Regent Park bistro gives hope to marginalized community

“One thing he was really clear on is don’t let this money displace investments or other money … so what we’ll look to do is leverage what’s going on,” Powell said.

Regent Park is roughly bounded by Parliament Street, Dundas Street East, River Street and Shuter Street. The revitalization of the neighbourhood began in 2005. The 28-hectare social housing site, managed by Toronto Community Housing, was built in the 1940s. It now includes several new residential highrise buildings and amenities such as the Pam McConnell Aquatic Centre.

— With files from The Canadian Press