September 4, 2019 12:35 pm

Toronto man faces charges after allegedly yelling anti-Semitic threats at Jewish event

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A 74-year-old Toronto man faces charges after allegedly yelling “Heil Hitler” and accosting participants at a pro-Israel march.

Police say Ali Amirsalam was arrested last week on charges of causing a disturbance and uttering death threats at the event in Toronto in May.

B’nai Brith Canada alleges the man yelled he wanted Adolf Hitler to kill Jewish people.

The organization says it filed a complaint with police after the incident.

B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn says the charges send a message that anyone who threatens Jews or disrupts Jewish events will face consequences.

Amirsalam is scheduled to appear in court next month.

