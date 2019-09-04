Toronto man faces charges after allegedly yelling anti-Semitic threats at Jewish event

TORONTO – A 74-year-old Toronto man faces charges after allegedly yelling “Heil Hitler” and accosting participants at a pro-Israel march.

Police say Ali Amirsalam was arrested last week on charges of causing a disturbance and uttering death threats at the event in Toronto in May.

B’nai Brith Canada alleges the man yelled he wanted Adolf Hitler to kill Jewish people.

READ MORE: Anti-Semitic vandalism at Toronto school a ‘disgusting crime,’ Jewish group says

The organization says it filed a complaint with police after the incident.

B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn says the charges send a message that anyone who threatens Jews or disrupts Jewish events will face consequences.

Amirsalam is scheduled to appear in court next month.