6-year-old boy hit by truck in Dunnville: OPP

Provincial police are investigating after a six-year-old boy was hit by a truck in Dunnville.

Haldimand County OPP say emergency services were called at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to an address on Oswego Park Road in Dunnville for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a pickup truck.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man dead after ATV crash in Dunnville

Investigators say the pickup truck was backing onto the road when it hit the child.

The driver remained on the scene and is co-operating with the police investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

READ MORE: 3 people extricated from 2-vehicle collision in Haldimand County