3 people extricated from 2-vehicle collision in Haldimand County

A woman and two children had to be extricated from a vehicle after a two-vehicle crash reported to OPP in Haldimand County on Friday.

The collision occurred on Sandusk Road between Concession 1 and Concession 3 at approximately 12:20 p.m., police said.

Ornge Air Ambulance transported the driver, while a land ambulance took the children to hospital for treatment. All three sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Roads near the scene were closed for approximately two hours to accommodate the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.