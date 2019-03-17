Man dead after ATV crash in Dunnville

OPP are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Haldimand County.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Robinson Road in Dunnville shortly after 4:30 p.m on Saturday.

Police say a 28-year-old man had been driving an ATV about one kilometre from the road, followed by two other riders, when he lost control and was thrown off of the vehicle, which then landed on him.

He suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are not releasing his identity at this time.

Technical traffic collision investigators are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.