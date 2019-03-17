Canada
Man dead after ATV crash in Dunnville

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML
Nick Westoll / File / Global News
OPP are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Haldimand County.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Robinson Road in Dunnville shortly after 4:30 p.m on Saturday.

Police say a 28-year-old man had been driving an ATV about one kilometre from the road, followed by two other riders, when he lost control and was thrown off of the vehicle, which then landed on him.

He suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are not releasing his identity at this time.

Technical traffic collision investigators are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

