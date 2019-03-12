Southern Ontario woman out $7K after alleged online romance scam

Ontario Provincial Police in southern Ontario are warning the public about sending money to people you don’t know.

The warning comes after a Dunnville woman lost $7,000 in an apparent online romance scam.

Investigators say the woman met the man through an online dating site, and after a period of time, money was transferred to the suspect, who claimed to need cash for his daughter’s medical bills.

The man later sent a cheque to the victim to repay the funds, police say, however it was determined that the bank draft was fraudulent.

OPP are reminding the public that a request to send money to a person you have never personally met is a red flag. Never send money or give credit card or online account details to anyone you do not know and trust.

For more tips on avoiding fraud visit http://www.antifraudcentre.ca.