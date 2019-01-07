Man defrauded $3,500 through friend’s hacked Facebook account: OPP
Napanee OPP say a 60-year-old man has complained that he was tricked into giving away thousands of dollars after Facebook friend’s account was allegedly hacked.
On Dec. 31 Napanee OPP received a complaint from the victim, who said he was communicating with a Facebook friend, not knowing that the account had been hacked.
The person behind the account allegedly convinced the man to put $3,500 into a bank account provided by the Facebook account.
Police say the man was told that if he deposited that money into the account he would get $300,000 from the federal government — grant money the alleged scammer said was set aside for disabled workers.
The man deposited the money before he learned he was being duped.
“Asking for money to get money is not a valid way to do business,” Napanee OPP said in a news release.
OPP also warned of inheritance-type frauds, which they claim are “sent in an attempt to ultimately defraud you of your money or steal your personal information.”
Police say that if the person asks you for money in order to guarantee you money, the person is not to be trusted.
“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is not true,” the news release read.
