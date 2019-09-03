Canada
September 3, 2019 9:50 pm

Out-of-control wildfire burns near Keremeos

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

An out-of-control wildfire is burning just northwest of Keremos.

An out-of-control wildfire is burning approximately 10 km northwest of Keremeos.

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze is approximately two hectares in size.

Air tankers and seven firefighters are currently responding.

BC Wildfire Service is warning people that the fire might be visible from Highway 3A and surrounding areas.

More to come…

