Out-of-control wildfire burns near Keremeos
A A
An out-of-control wildfire is burning approximately 10 km northwest of Keremeos.
BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze is approximately two hectares in size.
READ MORE: Penticton pharmacist denies involvement in teen overdose death
Air tankers and seven firefighters are currently responding.
BC Wildfire Service is warning people that the fire might be visible from Highway 3A and surrounding areas.
More to come…Follow @Jules_Knox
WATCH: (July 26, 2019) Ranchers battle Richter Mountain wildfire near Cawston, BC
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.