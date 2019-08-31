Canada
August 31, 2019 11:45 pm
Updated: August 31, 2019 11:46 pm

Kelowna man dies in popular Skaha Lake cliff jumping area

Skaha Lake was the scene of a fatal cliff jumping accident involving an 18-year-old Kelowna man on Friday, August 30.

At about 4 p.m. Friday, the man leaped from a point 110 feet above the lake surface. He did not resurface.

Officers from Penticton RCMP with support from Penticton and Okanagan Search and Rescue and RCMP Air Service searched the area.

Just after 7 a.m. Saturday, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located the man’s body.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating.

No further information is available and the man will not be identified.

