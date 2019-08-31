Kelowna man dies in popular Skaha Lake cliff jumping area

An 18-year-old Kelowna man has died in a popular cliff jumping area at the Southeast end of Skaha lake over the weekend.

At about 4 p.m. Friday, the man leaped from a point 110 feet above the lake surface. He did not resurface.

Officers from Penticton RCMP with support from Penticton and Okanagan Search and Rescue and RCMP Air Service searched the area.

Just after 7 a.m. Saturday, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located the man’s body.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating.

No further information is available and the man will not be identified.