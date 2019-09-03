14-year old confesses to killing family, Alabama sheriff says

A 14-year-old boy admitted to killing five members of his family including his three younger siblings, Alabama authorities said Tuesday.

Limestone County sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young said the teen called 911 at about 11 p.m. Monday. He told arriving deputies that he heard gunshots upstairs while he was in the basement and ran out the door, but the teen later confessed to being the one who pulled the trigger, Young said.

“Upon being confronted with some of the inconsistencies, he did admit to shooting the five family members. All five were family members and all five lived in the residence,” Young said.

The suspect’s six-month-old brother, five-year-old sister and six-year-old brother were among the victims. The adult victims were identified as the 38-year-old father of the suspect and the teen’s 35-year-old stepmother.

Authorities didn’t describe any possible motive. They did not release the teen’s name because he is a juvenile.

He faces murder charges and is being held in a juvenile detention facility. Young said he could face adult charges, including capital murder.

“This is a community that has a lot of healing to do right now,” Young told reporters.

The slayings rocked the quiet community of Elkmont, northwest of Huntsville and not far from the Alabama -Tennessee border.

“It’s an absolutely terrible thing, and I can’t wrap my arms around it,” Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton told The News Courier.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, the school, the whole community. It’s just unimaginable,” said Compton, who lives near the house where the people were killed.

Young told WHNT that the 14-year-old attended Elkmont High School.

“Please be in prayer for our school and community. We will have extra counsellors at school today,” Elkmont High School tweeted.