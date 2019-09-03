London students, parents, and new TVDSB director of education, mark first day of school

It’s back-to-school in London, with little ones dragged out of summer vacation and brought to class for a brand new year of expanding horizons.

READ MORE: Back-to-school checklist: 4 things you need to know

For Alicia Willaeys, Tuesday began bright and early as she got her daughter McKenna ready for the first day of Grade 3 at Woodland Heights Public School, near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road South.

“Lunches are fairly easy, I’ve got a routine now,” she laughed.

“Transition can be difficult,” said McKenna’s father, Kevin LaLond, “so being prepared and having her introduced to her classroom and her teacher beforehand makes the experience for her more beneficial.”

READ MORE: Project LEARN brings increased police presence for parts of London

McKenna was asked how she was feeling about the first day of school.

“I’m super excited! Super excited,” she said, adding that her favourite class is science and second favourite is math.

For most students, the first day of school brings change through a new grade, new teacher, and sometimes even a new school. But for Grade 3 teacher Theo Christoff, the first day of school is a bit more calm now that he’s entering his 36 year at Woodland Heights Public School.

“I always come in a week before and get my work done so on Labour Day weekend I do nothing. I just sit and watch TV and go out to dinner and do not much of anything.”

Woodland Heights has another veteran in Heather Mackie, who teaches a Grade 7 and 8 split class.

She gave advice to new teachers, telling them to be sure to manage their time.

“I am usually here very early in the morning so I do most of my marking and preparation then, and then I make sure in the evening I have time for myself because teaching is one of those jobs you can do twenty-four hours a day.”

It was also another first day for the Thames Valley District School Board’s (TVDSB) highest ranking member.

Director of Education Mark Fisher spent his first school day in office and told 980 CFPL about his main goals for the year.

“First of all, I want to establish really positive working relationships with the students, staff, and broader community,” he explained.

“But our core business is student achievement, so we have to make sure what we do meets the needs of our students so they are prepared for society.”

READ MORE: Mark Fisher to take over as Thames Valley school board director of education in September

Fisher officially began work as the TVDSB’s director of education Sept. 1. He succeeds Laura Elliott, who announced her retirement last December.