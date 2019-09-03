Project LEARN brings increased police presence for parts of London

London police are teaming up with Western University and Fanshawe College for the annual launch of Project Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise (LEARN).

The project will see a higher-than-usual number of officers posted in parts of downtown London, along with neighbourhoods near Western and Fanshawe.

Londoners can also expect increased enforcement of bylaws related to parties, parking, open fires, noise, litter and public urination in the city.

READ MORE: City of London approves public nuisance bylaw changes in effort to tame Fake Homecoming celebrations

This year’s launch of Project LEARN comes amid the recent amendment of the city’s public nuisance bylaw.

The legal change aims to tame Fake Homecoming, an unsanctioned party that is celebrated annually, mostly by Western students, near London’s Broughdale Avenue.

READ MORE: 20,000 people, 134 charges, 57 hospitalized — emergency officials detail 2018 FoCo stats

Project LEARN was first launched in 2007 with the aim of protecting public safety and property.

Last year’s initiative saw 36 provincial offence notices and 313 warnings handed out with nine criminal charges laid.