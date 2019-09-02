Temporary road safety measures to end on Montreal’s Mount Royal

A series of temporary road safety measures on Mount Royal in Montreal will come to an end on Tuesday.

The configuration on Camillien-Houde Way, which was implemented on May 29, aimed to make the mountain accessible and safe for all users.

Under the Valérie Plante administration, the narrowest part of Camillien-Houde Way has been temporarily reduced to a one-way lane with a traffic light. As of Tuesday, it will return to being a two-way street and through traffic will be allowed on the mountain.

Other measures — including speed bumps, larger shoulders on the road and vertical posts installed to deter drivers from making illegal U-turns — will remain in place until Oct. 31.

The City of Montreal says those temporary steps and monitoring it carried out during the summer will help it focus on the future development of the Camillien-Houde Way and Remembrance Road.

In May, the city’s public consultation office released its report on the Plante administration’s five-month project that closed Mount Royal to through traffic in 2018. The report made several recommendations, including allowing private vehicles to access the mountain.

At the time, Plante said the report did not turn out the way she wanted but that she would respect the office’s findings.

The road safety measures came after the death of an 18-year-old cyclist in October 2017. Clément Ouimet was killed after he was struck by an SUV making an illegal U-turn on Camillien-Houde Way.

His death sparked debate on how to make the mountain safer while keeping it accessible for all users.

