Car access should be allowed on Montreal’s Mount Royal: report

Montreal’s Mount Royal should remain open to through traffic, according to a report from the Office de Consultation Publique de Montréal (OCPM).

The report, which was released Thursday, comes after months of consultations with the public about whether to allow vehicles on the mountain.

While it recommends keeping Camillien-Houde Way and Remembrance Road open to all commuters, the report also recommends transforming it into a path that “integrates better with the vocation of Mount Royal Park and respects its natural heritage.”

A five-month pilot project by the city only allowed emergency vehicles, company cars, buses and cyclists to access Remembrance Road and Camillien Houde Way.

It was prompted by the death of an 18-year-old cyclist in October 2017. Clément Ouimet was killed after he was struck by an SUV making an illegal U-turn on Camillien-Houde Way.

The OCPM’s report found the results of the pilot project were disappointing. It says limiting car traffic on the mountain cannot be done without boosting public transit options to access and travel through the greenspace.

The report recommends overhauling Camillien-Houde Way in a way that allows pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to safely access and leave the mountain. It also includes reducing the number of parking spaces and replacing it with green space.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is expected to react to the report Thursday morning.

— With files from The Canadian Press