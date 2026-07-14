Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal man wins $5 million lottery, plans to buy first home

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 8:59 pm
1 min read
Loto-Québec said Montreal resident Pierre Draws claimed the $5-million Classic Jackpot in the July 4 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Loto-Québec said Montreal resident Pierre Draws claimed the $5-million Classic Jackpot in the July 4 Lotto 6/49 draw. Loto-Québec
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Montreal man who initially thought he had won $5,000 discovered instead that he was the sole winner of a $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot, one of two major lottery prizes claimed in Quebec over the past week.

Loto-Québec said Pierre Draws won the Classic Jackpot in the July 4 Lotto 6/49 draw. The prize was part of a week that also saw a $25-million Lotto Max jackpot won in Laval through a group ticket, with each share worth $2.5 million.

Draws said he checked his ticket using the Loto-Québec mobile app and first believed he had won $5,000.

Click to play video: '‘Planets were aligned’ for Quebec astrologer and his $7-million lottery win'
‘Planets were aligned’ for Quebec astrologer and his $7-million lottery win

“It was $5 million instead,” he said while collecting his prize at Loto-Québec headquarters.

Story continues below advertisement

“Five million doesn’t change the world, but … it’s something.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Montreal resident said receiving the cheque left him emotional. “I’m floating on a cloud, a beautiful white cloud,” he said.

The man, who retired last year and is in his 60s, said his first major purchase will be a home, something he previously considered beyond reach.

“I think I deserve a house, a better life … for me and my cat,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Boni-Soir–Marché Bachir on Baldwin Avenue in Montreal’s Anjou borough. The retailer will receive a commission of $50,000, equivalent to one per cent of the prize.

Loto-Québec said Quebecers won a combined $30 million in major lottery jackpots over the span of one week.

Last year, the Crown corporation awarded a record $1.9 billion in prizes and produced 111 millionaires across Quebec, according to Loto-Québec.

Click to play video: 'Loto-Québec to build new $150M hotel next to Montreal casino'
Loto-Québec to build new $150M hotel next to Montreal casino
Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices