Car hits light pole in multi-vehicle collision, Kingston police say

A five-vehicle collision shut down half an intersection in Kingston for several hours, police say.

The crash happened at Princess Street and Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard at around 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

Police, Kingston Fire and Utilities Kingston worked to clear the intersection.

According to police, a white Hyundai hit a light pole, which landed on two other vehicles in the southbound lanes of Sir John A. Boulevard.

The drivers of those two vehicles have been treated by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries.

Police told Global News they are unsure how the crash occurred, considering there are multiple vehicles involved. However, police say that several people involved in the crash were taken to hospital.

There are no known fatalities at this time.