Man facing numerous charges after Kingston police car rammed from behind

A Kingston man is facing several charges after a Kingston police cruiser was hit from behind by another vehicle.

The collision happened at about 2:55 p.m. Sunday on Divison Street. A southbound police car was hit by another vehicle.

Police allege it was deliberate, because witnesses told them the suspect vehicle accelerated considerably before ramming the police car.

READ MORE: Fatal single-vehicle collision on the Linc has exit ramp closed: Hamilton police

It’s also alleged the man rammed the police car a second time before fleeing southbound on Division Street.

While driving erratically, the vehicle then crashed into a fence near Elliott Avenue, when the driver failed to make a turn.

It was then that the suspect tried to flee on foot into a wooded area, but he was apprehended a short distance away on Henry Street.

A 38-year-old man is charged with assaulting police, dangerous driving, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of an accident and mischief under $5,000.

WATCH: (Aug. 9, 2019) Kingston police fundraising supports supports National Service Dogs