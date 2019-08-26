Canada
August 26, 2019

Man facing numerous charges after Kingston police car rammed from behind

A Kingston man is facing several charges after a Kingston police cruiser was hit from behind by another vehicle.

The collision happened at about 2:55 p.m. Sunday on Divison Street. A southbound police car was hit by another vehicle.

Police allege it was deliberate, because witnesses told them the suspect vehicle accelerated considerably before ramming the police car.

It’s also alleged the man rammed the police car a second time before fleeing southbound on Division Street.

While driving erratically, the vehicle then crashed into a fence near Elliott Avenue, when the driver failed to make a turn.

It was then that the suspect tried to flee on foot into a wooded area, but he was apprehended a short distance away on Henry Street.

A 38-year-old man is charged with assaulting police, dangerous driving, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of an accident and mischief under $5,000.

